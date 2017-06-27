© TDK Lambda Products | June 27, 2017
Harsh environment DC-DC converter series extended
TDK Corporation announces the introduction of additional models to the HQA series of harsh environment DC-DC converters.
This is a product release announcement by TDK-Lambda. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The series now includes both 85W and 120W ratings with output voltages of 5V, 12V, 15V, 24V, 28V and 48V. The input voltage is 9V to 40V for the 5 to 28V units and 18V to 40V for the 48V unit. All models can withstand a 50V surge for 1 second. With efficiencies of up to 92%, the HQA series is highly suited for use in COTS, communications and industrial equipment.
The HQA series has been qualified using methods consistent with MIL-STD-883, and offers two screening and operating temperature options. The HQA120 M-Grade has functional testing in cold, hot and room ambient temperatures, and an extended 96 hour burn-in with ten-cycle temperature testing. The S-Grade (HQA85 and HQA120) has functional testing in hot and room ambient temperatures and the standard burn-in period. The full load operating temperature for the M-Grade is -55 to +115°C, and -40 to +115°C for the S-Grade.
A constant switching frequency enables easier EMC system compliance and, without the use of optocouplers in the control loops, high temperature long-term reliability is increased. All models feature auto-recovery protection for both input under voltage and output overload. The outputs can be adjusted using the trim function by +/-10%, and turned on or off remotely.
Two baseplate mounting versions are available. The flanged format measures 60.6mm x 55.9 mm x 12.7 mm, with the non-flanged following the standard quarter brick format and measuring 60.6mm x 39 mm x 12.7 mm.
Safety certification includes IEC/EN 60950-1, UL/CSA 60950-1 with CE marking for the Low Voltage and RoHS2 Directives. Input to output and input to baseplate isolation is 2250Vdc.
For more information about the full range of TDK-Lambda HQA series of DC-DC converters, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +44 (0)1271 856600 or visit the TDK-Lambda website at: www.uk.tdk-lambda.com/hqa.
