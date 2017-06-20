© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Hylec move to expanded facilities

Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures, is moving to new expanded facilities.

While remaining in Wellingborough (UK), the company will move into new offices and a much larger warehouse by the end of June. Capital investment in production machinery is aimed at fulfilling both current and projected future demand.



Hylec’s investment in a semi-automatic production line and manufacturing equipment in China enables it to increase capacity for its in-line junction box, Debox SL and Debox S. Production in the current facility is already over capacity at 1.5 million Deboxes per year, but the new equipment, including injection moulding machines, cutting and labelling machines and heat shrink wrapping, will enable this to be ramped up to 4 million units per year.



Andy Hatter, Hylec’s CEO comments: ”The move is the result of hard work by the whole Hylec team culminating in several consecutive years of successful sales across all our markets, but particularly in IP68 connectors, terminal blocks, cable glands, enclosures and motor control gear. We took the decision to purchase our new premises, which comprise new offices and also a warehouse that is two and a half times larger than our current facility. It will have the latest racking system and additional equipment such as extra forklifts, to enable us to get products to customers in the quickest and most efficient way possible.”