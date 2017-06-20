© selenka dreamstime.com Products | June 20, 2017
Industry’s Lowest Power Bluetooth® Low Energy SoC Family
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor announced the availability of a System-on-Chip (SoC) family of devices, on GF’s 55nm Low Power Extended (55LPx), RF-enabled process technology platform.
This is a product release announcement by Globalfoundries. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
ON Semiconductor’s new RSL10 products are based on a multi-protocol Bluetooth 5 certified radio SoC capable of supporting the advanced wireless functionalities in IoT and “Connected” Health and Wellness markets.
“Bluetooth low energy technology continues to advance as the key enabler for connecting IoT devices, especially with low power consumption requirements," said Robert Tong, vice president of ON Semiconductor’s Medical and Wireless Products Division. “GF’s 55LPx platform - with its low power logic and highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory combined with proven RF IP - was an ideal match. The RSL10 family offers the industry’s lowest power consumption in Deep Sleep Mode and Peak Receiving Mode, enabling ultra-long battery life, and supporting functionalities like Firmware Over the Air updates. ON Semiconductor’s new RSL10 SoCs use these advanced features to address a wide range of applications including wearables and IoT edge-node devices such as smart locks and appliances.”
“GF’s 55LPx platform, combined with ON Semiconductor’s design, has delivered wearable SoC technology at 55nm, with industry leading energy efficiency,” said David Eggleston, vice president of embedded memory at GF. “This is another proof point that 55LPx is becoming the preferred choice for SoC designers that are seeking cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.”
GF’s 55nm LPx RF-enabled platform provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon qualified RF IP and Silicon Storage Technology’s (SST) highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory featuring:
Customers can start optimizing their chip designs with GF’s process design kits, enabling designers to develop differentiated eFlash solutions that require cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.
For more information on GF’s mainstream CMOS solutions, contact your GF sales representative or go to www.globalfoundries.com.
To learn more about the RSL10 product family, visit the product page and read the “Bringing Industry’s Lowest Power to Bluetooth Low Energy Technology” blog . To request samples or order an evaluation board, please contact your local ON Semiconductor sales representative.
- Very fast read speed (<10ns)
- Small bitcell size
- Superior data retention (> 20 years)
- Superior endurance (> 200K cycles)
- Fully qualified for Auto Grade 1 operation (AEC-Q100)
