© rena Products | June 14, 2017
Rena and Aiko Solar Energy cooperate on p-type PERC technology
Rena Technologies GmbH (Germany) and Aiko Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China) cooperate in the field of p-type crystalline silicon solar cell technology.
RENA supports AIKO’s transfer to passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) technology on mono- and multicrystalline silicon and the two companies have agreed to cooperate in the field of plated front side electrodes to replace costly printed silver pastes.
RENA supports AIKO’s transfer to passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) technology on mono- and multicrystalline silicon and the two companies have agreed to cooperate in the field of plated front side electrodes to replace costly printed silver pastes.
This is a product release announcement by Laird. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Aiko Solar Energy is currently migrating its production to PERC technology and has opted for Rena’s production equipment. Both the alkaline texturing equipment “Rena BatchTex” and edge isolation equipment “Rena InOxSide+“ allows tuning of the processes to achieve the desired surface morphology for the manufacturer’s PERC products. Aiko is fabricating both mono- and multicrystalline silicon solar cells with passivated surfaces and recently also launched its bifacial cell product line using monocrystalline silicon.
“The Rena products allow us to easily adjust the processes to meet the technical requirement of the corresponding cell structure: we need different surface conditions for our different products. The texturing and edge isolation tools from Rena enable an easy change and adaption in the production“, explains Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko Solar Energy.
As of Q2/2017, Aiko has achieved conversion efficiencies above 21.5% on monocrystalline p-type PERC devices and recently launched its bifacial p-type PERC product with a bifaciality above 70%.
“We are very happy that Aiko Solar Energy continues to rely on the quality of our wet processing equipment to ramp their capacity in the field of PERC solar products,” states Dr. Christian Peter, VP Sales of Rena Technologies GmbH. Up to Q2/2017, Aiko Solar Energy has ordered production equipment for a cell fabrication capacity of more than 4 GW with Rena.
Aiko and Rena also started to cooperate in the area of plated front side contacts.
Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko states: “The price pressure in the solar industry continues to push us to constantly look at cost-down measures. Aiko Solar is committed to implement the newest and most innovative technologies into production to achieve such cost reduction. The plating technology using the “Rena InCellPlate” will help us to drive down the cost as we can replace the screen-printed front side silver electrodes."
Rena will deliver an InCellPlate production tool later this year to AikoO’s new fabrication site at the city of YiWu in Zhejiang province.
“The Rena products allow us to easily adjust the processes to meet the technical requirement of the corresponding cell structure: we need different surface conditions for our different products. The texturing and edge isolation tools from Rena enable an easy change and adaption in the production“, explains Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko Solar Energy.
As of Q2/2017, Aiko has achieved conversion efficiencies above 21.5% on monocrystalline p-type PERC devices and recently launched its bifacial p-type PERC product with a bifaciality above 70%.
“We are very happy that Aiko Solar Energy continues to rely on the quality of our wet processing equipment to ramp their capacity in the field of PERC solar products,” states Dr. Christian Peter, VP Sales of Rena Technologies GmbH. Up to Q2/2017, Aiko Solar Energy has ordered production equipment for a cell fabrication capacity of more than 4 GW with Rena.
Aiko and Rena also started to cooperate in the area of plated front side contacts.
Chairman Chen Gang from Aiko states: “The price pressure in the solar industry continues to push us to constantly look at cost-down measures. Aiko Solar is committed to implement the newest and most innovative technologies into production to achieve such cost reduction. The plating technology using the “Rena InCellPlate” will help us to drive down the cost as we can replace the screen-printed front side silver electrodes."
Rena will deliver an InCellPlate production tool later this year to AikoO’s new fabrication site at the city of YiWu in Zhejiang province.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments