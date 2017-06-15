© gresham power electronics Products | June 15, 2017
Gresham's 450W 1U 3”x5” Power Supply has Industrial and Medical approvals
Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury-based Defence and Commercial power conversion specialist, announces the introduction of the UI450 Series of single output 450W power supplies from Polytron Devices, the USA based leading designer and supplier of standard and customisable power conversion products.
The UI450 fits in a 1U enclosure and has dimensions of 127×76.2×40.1mm (5”×3”×1.58”) for the open frame unit and 148.2×80×40.6mm (5.83”×3.15”×1.60”) for the enclosed version.
Key specifications include universal AC input, output voltage range 12 – 53VDC, 3000Vac reinforced Insulation, adjustable output voltage, internal EN55022 class b filter, low leakage current, low standby power, fan power supply 12V at 500mA, operating altitude 5000m, protection: Class I and Class II, remote on off, IEC/EN/UL 60950-1, CE Marked, over current protection, over voltage protection, short circuit protection, over temperature protection and compliance to RoHS II & Reach.
The MUI450 medical version features 2 MOPP, 4000 VAC Reinforced Insulation and meets safety approvals: ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1, EN60601-1 and IEC60601-1 4th Edition.
Typical applications include bulk power supply, industrial control, IT systems and Data-Centres, printers, medical equipment and healthcare products.
Details of the Poltroon UI Series and Data Sheets are available here: http://www.greshampower.com/products/ui-ac-dc-series
Jake Moir, Managing Director of Gresham Power, comments, “Rack mounted systems and low profile enclosures are very common and popular packaging options for electronic and electrical systems. A 450W high efficiency power supply to fit in these enclosures will be welcomed by system designers.”
Gresham Power now offers industrial, medical, CompactPCI, rail and transportation, test and laboratory power solutions from world class manufacturers including EOS Power, Vox Power, Magna-Power, Polytron Devices, Advice Electronics and Digital Power. The range include market leading and cost competitive open frame power supplies, modular configurable and encapsulated power supplies, programmable power supplies and electronic loads and DC:DC converters.
Gresham’s vast experience of designing and manufacturing defence power systems is available to customers to provide modified standard or full custom power supply designs if required. Gresham can also supply a new range of defence power products for land based or vehicle applications to complement its world-leading naval power systems.
The full Gresham Power Electronics product range includes; OEM and external power supplies for advanced multi-media applications, medical, industrial, defence, communications and broadcast systems and LED lighting. Hot-swap power shelves and products for telecoms as well as static frequency converters, DC UPS, distributed power systems and DC:AC inverters for Naval Defence markets. For more information visit www.greshampower.com, call +44 (0)7711 227396 or email sales@greshampower.com or download the latest catalogue at http://www.greshampower.com/_literature_130736/Gresham_Brochure_2017
