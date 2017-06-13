© AITAC (illustration purpose only)

Dassault Systèmes acquires AITAC

Dassault Systèmes has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AITAC BV, a Dutch company specialised in marine and offshore engineering software.

As part of the deal, Dassault Systèmes also acquires 40 percent of AITAC’s marine and offshore engineering office in Croatia, AITAC d.o.o., a provider of naval architecture and engineering services to major shipbuilders.



“We have always been passionate about transforming the way marine and offshore companies use 3D and we work hard to provide our customers with the best experience of a 3D master approach,” said Marc Journeux, Co-director, AITAC. “Dassault Systèmes has always been a fantastic partner for us, and we truly believed this is the only company able to take this market to the next step. Now our team is excited to join Dassault Systèmes to accelerate the pace of innovation.”



“For years, AITAC has been a software partner of Dassault Systèmes supporting its 3DEXPERIENCE platform customers and now we’re taking this long and fruitful partnership to the next level,” said Alain Houard, Vice President, Marine & Offshore Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “AITAC’s long-term experience, expertise and team of naval architects and engineers will help us to extend our marine and offshore portfolio’s capabilities and support customer deployment projects.”



The transaction was completed on June 1, 2017.