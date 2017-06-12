© bosch

Junkers Bosch acquires BSH Hausgeräte unit

As of January 2018, Junkers Bosch, a brand of Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, will take over and continue the distribution of electric instantaneous water heaters from BSH Hausgeräte GmbH.

The water heaters until now sold under the Siemens brand will in future carry the Bosch logo. The Ufesa brand will be continued unchanged by Junkers Bosch.



Until its transfer, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH will continue 'business as usual'.



The portfolio comprises electric instantaneous water heaters with rated outputs from twelve to 27 kilowatts, small instantaneous water heaters (3.5 to 7.2 kilowatts) and small storage tanks with volumes from five to 15 litres.