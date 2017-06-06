© western digital Business | June 06, 2017
Western Digital to continue with arbitration process
Toshiba Corp. will transfer back the three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Western Digital from Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC).
"Toshiba’s representation that it will 'revert to itself' the JV interests from TMC confirms Western Digital’s position that any attempt by Toshiba to transfer those interests would breach SanDisk’s contractual consent rights. Toshiba’s new action does not resolve SanDisk’s claims in the pending arbitration; in fact, Toshiba has simply replaced one attempt to circumvent SanDisk’s consent rights with another. The arbitration will therefore continue", writes Western Digital in a statement.
