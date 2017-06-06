© Infineon

First post-quantum cryptography on contactless security chip

Due to their computing power, quantum computers have the disruptive potential to break various currently used encryption algorithms. Infineon Technologies AG, the leading provider of security solutions, is ready to provide a smooth transition from today’s security protocols to next-generation post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

This is a product release announcement by Infineon. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.