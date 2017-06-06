© Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman renews agreement with Australia

Northrop Grumman Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation, has renewed its Global Supply Chain (GSC) agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia for an additional three years.

“We are excited that the Commonwealth has renewed the GSC agreement with Northrop Grumman Australia,” said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “The agreement is of mutual benefit as it advances the government’s objectives outlined in the 2016 Defence White Paper and Defence Industrial Policy Statement, and helps Northrop Grumman to continue efforts to strengthen our supply chain with world-leading Australian suppliers and technology. The GSC agreement gives Australian Small and Medium Enterprises access and opportunities to sell into the global aerospace and defence industry, and to work with Northrop Grumman and other companies to improve capabilities through mentorship, training and experience.”