© bmw (illustration purpose only)

Bosch jams BMW production

Due to missing components, German car maker BMW has to slowed down production in several German factories. Delivery problems stemming from supplier Bosch are named as reason.

In a statement to news agency Reuters BMW said that Bosch is currently unable to provide enough steering components for several BMW car models. The production in Leipzig (Germany), as well as production sites in China and South Africa, are affected.



BMW is working to restart the supply of components. However, "it is obvious that this situation will continue and won't be solved this week", Reuters writes, citing BMW's Purchasing Director Markus Duesmann.



Bosch, on the other hand, pushes the problem further down the line and names a sub-supplier in Italy. The casings for the steering gear are made there and those are currently not 'on-time'.



Neither company name nor the reason for the delivery issues at the sub-supplier were provided by Bosch.