Qualcomm delivers one million chips a day for the IoT
The fact that Qualcomm is a major player in the chip world is common knowledge. That its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies is currently shipping more than 1 million chips per day for the IoT might not be.
The company has disclosed in a press release that it has now reached a new milestone; according to the chipmaker over 1.5 billion IoT devices (from hundreds of brands) have shipped using Qualcomm Technologies’ products.
“We are focused on significantly expanding capabilities at the edge of the network by supporting everyday objects with the connectivity, compute and security technologies required to build a powerful Internet of Things, where devices are smart, convenient, work well together and incorporate advanced security features,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president, product management, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
While the company has kept a high momentum in this field already – the marketplace to IoT is expected to continue to grow.
“While hundreds of brands have shipped over 1.5 billion IoT products using our solutions, we are just getting a glimpse of the benefits that the IoT can deliver, with analysts estimating that IoT applications could have a total economic impact of up to 11 trillion dollars a year by 2025. We have built strong capabilities on top of our leadership in mobile inventions, and we are innovating in exciting new areas such as deep learning, voice interface and LTE IoT that will power a new generation of IoT devices,” Raj Talluri adds.
Qualcomm Technologies’ traction in IoT spans across a variety of ecosystems. For instance, the Company's wearables platforms have been adopted in more than 150 wearable designs, and over 80 percent of Android Wear smartwatches launched or announced are based on Snapdragon Wear 2100. In smart homes, more than 125 million TVs, home entertainment and other connected home products from different brands have shipped using Qualcomm Technologies’ connectivity chips, the company writes in the press release.
