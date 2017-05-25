© evertiq Business | May 25, 2017
Avnet consolidates distribution centres
The new mega facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one.
The varied locations came about due to past acquisitions. Through optimizing logistic flow and centralising inventory, the company expects to achieve productivity improvement of its north Asian region operation by more than 15 percent.
"Asia Pacific is an important market for Avnet. This investment to enhance our supply chain reflects our commitment to providing the best technology distribution platform for our customers and partners. Located all under one roof, Avnet's new facility will support our strategic business direction in expanding our footprint and business in the region," said Frederick Fu, president of Avnet Asia Pacific.
Avnet's new distribution centre is located at the Hong Kong International Terminals, close to other major terminal-related logistical centres. "By consolidating our resources here in Hong Kong, we will be in a strong position to further extend our products and solutions within the industry. Our suite of innovative solutions, combined with technical expertise, design and supply chain services, enables Avnet to deliver unrivalled in-house capabilities and time-to-market solutions for our customers," added Fu.
Avnet has six logistics centres across Asia Pacific.
