Atkore acquires Marco Cable Management

Atkore International Inc. has acquired Llangefni-based (Wales / U.K.) Marco Cable Management, a designer and manufacturer of wire basket cable tray and PVC trunking.

“We are pleased to have Marco Cable Management join the Atkore family as their product portfolio adds value to our electrical distribution partners in the U.K. and enhances our offering to the data center and healthcare markets,” commented Mike Schulte, President-Mechanical Products and Solutions. “Furthermore, as North America’s leading electrical raceway manufacturer, this acquisition expands our electrical raceway presence in the U.K. and Europe.”



Ian MacGregor, founder of Marco Cable Management, added, “We’re pleased to join a global leader who has the capability to grow our company as part of its expanding portfolio. Our similar cultures and dedicated employees focused on quality, delivery and innovation creates a strong value proposition for all of our customers.”



Terms of the sale are undisclosed.