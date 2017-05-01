Broadcom Introduces first fully compliant TSN ethernet switch

© selenka dreamstime.com

Broadcom Limited introduced the BCM53570 Ethernet switch family that is the industry’s first to offer full compliance with all available IEEE Time Sensitive Networks (TSN)* standards.

The Broadcom BCM53570 switch family is ideal for a number of applications:

Industrial Automation: Support for path control reservation①, time aware shaper② together with preemption③ enables deterministic real-time networks based on standard Ethernet. Industrial networks based on TSN Ethernet gains the benefits of interoperability, backward & forward compatibility with ever increasing Ethernet speeds while leveraging the economics and widespread open ecosystem of standard Ethernet.

Support for path control reservation①, time aware shaper② together with preemption③ enables deterministic real-time networks based on standard Ethernet. Industrial networks based on TSN Ethernet gains the benefits of interoperability, backward & forward compatibility with ever increasing Ethernet speeds while leveraging the economics and widespread open ecosystem of standard Ethernet. Telecom / Wireless Infrastructure: BCM53570 family supports industry leading time synchronization⑤ accuracy that powers next generation (5G & beyond) Ethernet-based radio access networks with coordinated features and massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output). Additionally, support for enhanced queuing④ with preemption③ ensures low latency, low jitter delivery of high priority radio traffic while exceeding front-haul network profile⑨ requirements.

BCM53570 family supports industry leading time synchronization⑤ accuracy that powers next generation (5G & beyond) Ethernet-based radio access networks with coordinated features and massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output). Additionally, support for enhanced queuing④ with preemption③ ensures low latency, low jitter delivery of high priority radio traffic while exceeding front-haul network profile⑨ requirements. Automotive: TSN Ethernet empowers future automotive applications that require real-time determinism including fully autonomous cars, automotive peer-to-peer communication and road-sensing infrastructure. Network integrity with zero packet loss is facilitated with support for time based ingress policer⑦ and frame replication⑧.

TSN Ethernet empowers future automotive applications that require real-time determinism including fully autonomous cars, automotive peer-to-peer communication and road-sensing infrastructure. Network integrity with zero packet loss is facilitated with support for time based ingress policer⑦ and frame replication⑧. Professional Audio/Visual: Frame replication⑧ provides redundancy required by high end SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers) Audio/Visual (A/V) natively in Layer 2 hardware without the need for higher layer protocols. Together with fine grain time synchronization⑤ delivers unprecedented lossless video and real-time editing of the highest 4K/8K resolution streams.

Features include:

Integrated ARM processors

Cut-through line-rate switching

Carrier grade OAM (Y.1731, 802.1ag)

Integrated HSR/PRP (High-availability Seamless Redundancy (IEC 52439-3 C4) / Parallel Redundancy Protocol (IEC 62439-3 C5))

Wired / wireless tunnel overlay support

*TSN Features Supported IEEE Specification 1 Path control and reservation 802.1Qca 2 Time aware shaper 802.1Qbv 3 Frame preemption 802.1Qbu/ 802.3br 4 Cyclic queuing & forwarding (peristaltic shaper) 802.1Qch 5 Timing and synchronization, PTP 802.1AS-Rev, 1588 v2 6 Stream reservation protocol enhancement 802.1Qcc 7 Time based ingress policer 802.1Qci 8 Frame replication & elimination for reliability 802.1CB 9 Front-haul network profile 802.1CM

As the leader in field-proven switch technology, Broadcom StrataConnect BCM53570 family of switches with full TSN compliance brings determinism to Ethernet, expanding Ethernet’s use in established markets as well as enabling Ethernet’s growing presence in new untapped markets.The Broadcom® BCM53570 family of products is built around Broadcom's award-winning StrataXGS® architecture supported by a common industry leading Software Development Kit (SDK). Together they provide the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end portfolio of switching solutions across the carrier, data center, and enterprise markets."The new BCM53570 family marks an exciting milestone in Ethernet technology,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Switch Products Group at Broadcom. “This family of switch solutions expands the total available market for Ethernet and delivers a strong business opportunity for numerous existing and emerging market applications."“The implementation of fully TSN-compliant Ethernet switches is a significant achievement that enables a wide variety of markets to deploy deterministic real-time networks,” said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst for networking at The Linley Group. “Beyond the four core focus areas including industrial automation, telecom / base-station, professional grade A/V, and automotive, we anticipate that there will be numerous new applications that will emerge for deterministic Ethernet.”The new Broadcom BCM53570 family of TSN-compliant switches is among the industry’s most highly integrated and feature-rich devices. The 53570 family of devices offers a broad range of flexible bandwidth & port speeds to include 1G, 2.5G, 10G, 25G & 50G.Broadcom’s TSN-compliant Ethernet switches are the latest among the industry’s largest portfolio of Ethernet switch solutions. Broadcom's BCM53570 family of devices is currently sampling. For more information about Broadcom network switch solutions, visit www.broadcom.com.