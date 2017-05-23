© lockheed martin (illustration purpose only!) Business | May 23, 2017
Lockheed Martin get USD 28bn worth from Saudia Arabia
Tthe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has expressed its intent to procure more than USD 28 billion worth of Lockheed Martin integrated air and missile defense, combat ship, tactical aircraft and rotary wing technologies and programs.
"At Lockheed Martin, we are proud to be part of this historic announcement that will strengthen the relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson. "We are especially proud of how our broad portfolio of advanced global security products and technologies will enhance national security in Saudi Arabia, strengthen the cause of peace in the region, and provide the foundation for job creation and economic prosperity in the U.S. and in the Kingdom. These agreements will directly contribute to His Majesty's Vision 2030 by opening the door for thousands of highly skilled jobs in new economic sectors."
The announcement includes:
- Letters of Offer and Acceptance and a Memorandum of Intent covering government-to-government sales of Lockheed Martin programs to include integrated air and missile defense systems, multi-mission surface combatant ships, radar systems, surveillance systems, tactical aircraft and rotary wing programs.
- A Letter of Intent, between Lockheed Martin and Taqnia, to form a joint venture to support final assembly and completion of an estimated 150 S-70 Black Hawk utility helicopters for the Saudi government. The program supports work for more than 450 U.S. jobs including in Connecticut at Sikorsky and throughout the U. S. supply chain and also supports KSA's Vision 2030 by creating an additional 450 jobs in the Kingdom.
- A Memorandum of Understanding between Lockheed Martin and Saudi Arabian Military Industries for the parties to work together to build defense capabilities.
