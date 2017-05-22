© dow

Dow plans investments in Saudi Arabia

Dow Chemical signed two investment agreements for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Dow signed an agreement to construct a manufacturing facility to produce a range of polymers for coatings and water-treatment applications, and a memorandum of understanding for a feasibility study related to a proposed investment in the company’s Performance Silicones franchise.



“Dow has been a long-term strategic partner in Saudi Arabia for nearly four decades and is the largest foreign investor in the country,” said Liveris. “Through our global and regional experience and expertise, we have unmatched capabilities to deliver high value, innovative solutions that support the Kingdom in key growth areas that help advance the Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan designed to create a vibrant society and a thriving diversified economy.”



The new coatings facility will complement Dow’s existing coatings capabilities in the Middle East, which include an existing facility at Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.