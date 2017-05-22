© mellimage dreamstime.com

CTS' Lawrence Ciancia to retire

Lawrence Ciancia will retire from his position as Director of the Board at CTS Corp.

yesterday at its Annual Shareholders Meeting.



Kieran O’Sullivan, Chairman and CEO, and Bob Profusek, CTS’ Lead Director, expressed their gratitude to Mr. Ciancia for his many years of service. Mr. O’Sullivan stated, “On behalf of the entire Company and Board, I wish Larry a happy and healthy retirement.”



Mr. Ciancia served as a director of the Board over his nearly 27-year tenure, and at times as chairman and member of the Audit Committee and of the Nominating and Governance Committee.