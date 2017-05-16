© wurth eisos Products | May 16, 2017
Plugged, not threaded
With REDCUBE PRESS-FIT, Würth Elektronik eiSos offers high current contacts, which, thanks to their press-fit termination resulting in cold welding, boast two advantages: a mechanically extremely robust connection and minimal contact resistance.
This is a product release announcement by Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
REDCUBE PLUG expands this product group with an innovative terminal module for detachable wire-to-board connections. REDCUBE PLUG is also ideally suited for tool-free assembly in hard-to-access places.
High current contacts press-fitted into the PCB offer extremely low contact resistance compared with solder connections: 100 to 200 µOhm compared with 300 to 400 µOhm. This has a positive influence on heat development. Another advantage of press-fit technology: It is also suitable for very thick circuit boards with high copper coverage. REDCUBE PLUG terminals press-fitted using twelve tin-plated pins milled from solid brass can be loaded with up to 120 A. With these high current contacts, the cable with plug is locked spring-loaded in a glass-fiber reinforced plastic housing. The screwless connection is established and released again by pressing on the housing from above. A screwless solution may also be useful where screws dropped during assembly would have disastrous consequences. The multi-pluggable connection is also outstandingly well suited for chargers.
REDCUBE PLUG terminals are now available in any quantities from stock. Free samples are available. The same applies for the matching REDCUBE cable connector made of a copper alloy with tin surface. They are available in several designs for cables with cross-sections of 4, 6, 10 and 16mm².
