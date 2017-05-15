© stmicroelectronics

1200V silicon-carbide diodes from STMicro deliver superior efficiency

A full range of 2A-40A 1200V silicon-carbide (SiC) JBS (Junction Barrier Schottky) diodes from STMicroelectronics enables a wider range of applications to benefit from the high switching efficiency, fast recovery, and consistent temperature characteristics of SiC technology.

This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

ST’s SiC-diode manufacturing process creates extremely robust devices with the best-in-class forward voltage (lowest VF), giving circuit designers extra freedom to achieve high efficiency and reliability using diodes with lower current rating and therefore lower cost. This makes SiC technology more accessible for cost-conscious applications including solar inverters, industrial motor drives, home appliances, and power adapters.



At the same time, performance-oriented applications that demand SiC for superior efficiency, low weight, small size, or best thermal properties can extend these advantages using ST’s latest 1200V SiC diodes. The higher efficiency margin provided by their lower forward voltage drop (VF) delivers important benefits for automotive equipment such as On-Board Battery Chargers (OBC) and charging stations for Plug-In Hybrid or Electric Vehicles (PHEV/EV). On the other hand, overall robust electrical performance ensures a perfect fit in telecom and server power supplies, high-power industrial Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) and motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and large solar inverters.



Over and above maximizing SiC efficiency gains, achieving the lowest VF also helps reduce operating temperature and extend application lifetime. In addition, ST’s manufacturing process allows to display lower spread on the datasheet-guaranteed VF thereby enabling OEMs to ensure superior reproducibility when building circuits in high volumes.



ST’s new 1200V SiC diode family covers current ratings from 2A to 40A, including automotive-qualified devices, in surface-mount DPAK HV (High-Voltage) and D²PAK, or through-hole TO-220AC and TO-247LL (Long-Lead) packages. ST is the only supplier to offer 1200V SiC diodes in the D²PAK package. Budgetary pricing starts at $2.50 for the 10A STPSC10H12D in TO-220AC, for orders of 1000 pieces.