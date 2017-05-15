© stmicroelectronics Products | May 15, 2017
1200V silicon-carbide diodes from STMicro deliver superior efficiency
A full range of 2A-40A 1200V silicon-carbide (SiC) JBS (Junction Barrier Schottky) diodes from STMicroelectronics enables a wider range of applications to benefit from the high switching efficiency, fast recovery, and consistent temperature characteristics of SiC technology.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
1200V Silicon-Carbide Diodes from STMicroelectronics Deliver Superior Efficiency and State-of-the-Art Robustness
ST’s SiC-diode manufacturing process creates extremely robust devices with the best-in-class forward voltage (lowest VF), giving circuit designers extra freedom to achieve high efficiency and reliability using diodes with lower current rating and therefore lower cost. This makes SiC technology more accessible for cost-conscious applications including solar inverters, industrial motor drives, home appliances, and power adapters.
At the same time, performance-oriented applications that demand SiC for superior efficiency, low weight, small size, or best thermal properties can extend these advantages using ST’s latest 1200V SiC diodes. The higher efficiency margin provided by their lower forward voltage drop (VF) delivers important benefits for automotive equipment such as On-Board Battery Chargers (OBC) and charging stations for Plug-In Hybrid or Electric Vehicles (PHEV/EV). On the other hand, overall robust electrical performance ensures a perfect fit in telecom and server power supplies, high-power industrial Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) and motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and large solar inverters.
Over and above maximizing SiC efficiency gains, achieving the lowest VF also helps reduce operating temperature and extend application lifetime. In addition, ST’s manufacturing process allows to display lower spread on the datasheet-guaranteed VF thereby enabling OEMs to ensure superior reproducibility when building circuits in high volumes.
ST’s new 1200V SiC diode family covers current ratings from 2A to 40A, including automotive-qualified devices, in surface-mount DPAK HV (High-Voltage) and D²PAK, or through-hole TO-220AC and TO-247LL (Long-Lead) packages. ST is the only supplier to offer 1200V SiC diodes in the D²PAK package. Budgetary pricing starts at $2.50 for the 10A STPSC10H12D in TO-220AC, for orders of 1000 pieces.
ST’s SiC-diode manufacturing process creates extremely robust devices with the best-in-class forward voltage (lowest VF), giving circuit designers extra freedom to achieve high efficiency and reliability using diodes with lower current rating and therefore lower cost. This makes SiC technology more accessible for cost-conscious applications including solar inverters, industrial motor drives, home appliances, and power adapters.
At the same time, performance-oriented applications that demand SiC for superior efficiency, low weight, small size, or best thermal properties can extend these advantages using ST’s latest 1200V SiC diodes. The higher efficiency margin provided by their lower forward voltage drop (VF) delivers important benefits for automotive equipment such as On-Board Battery Chargers (OBC) and charging stations for Plug-In Hybrid or Electric Vehicles (PHEV/EV). On the other hand, overall robust electrical performance ensures a perfect fit in telecom and server power supplies, high-power industrial Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) and motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and large solar inverters.
Over and above maximizing SiC efficiency gains, achieving the lowest VF also helps reduce operating temperature and extend application lifetime. In addition, ST’s manufacturing process allows to display lower spread on the datasheet-guaranteed VF thereby enabling OEMs to ensure superior reproducibility when building circuits in high volumes.
ST’s new 1200V SiC diode family covers current ratings from 2A to 40A, including automotive-qualified devices, in surface-mount DPAK HV (High-Voltage) and D²PAK, or through-hole TO-220AC and TO-247LL (Long-Lead) packages. ST is the only supplier to offer 1200V SiC diodes in the D²PAK package. Budgetary pricing starts at $2.50 for the 10A STPSC10H12D in TO-220AC, for orders of 1000 pieces.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments