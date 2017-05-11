© Samsung

Samsung DeX connects with Cypress solution

Cypress’ four-chip dock solution brings USB-C connectivity and power delivery to Samsung DeX.

“The innovative Samsung DeX is a critical piece in making the smartphone-as-a-pocket-PC usage model a reality, and we’re proud that Cypress USB-C is supporting this new class of enterprise application,” said Ajay Srikrishna, vice president of the Wired Connectivity Business Unit at Cypress. “We optimized our USB-C dock solution to charge smartphones while providing the simple, one-cable connection from the smartphone to the peripherals needed to create a desktop experience.”



Cypress’ robust USB-C dock solution enables multiple functions on the DeX Station. Two EZ-PD CCG2 CYPD2122 controllers enable power delivery and smart device charging, with one controlling power upstream to the smartphone and the other controlling power downstream to peripherals. The CYP65632 USB 2.0 hub controller allows two USB devices and an Ethernet port to connect to the host smartphone. The CY7C65210 billboard controller enables an improved user experience by preventing connection failures due to mismatched capabilities between peripherals and the smartphone, while enabling firmware upgrades to both USB-C controllers.