Nvidia and Toyota collaborate on autonomous driving

Nvidia is collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware and software technologies to enhance capabilities of autonomous driving systems.

"Toyota has worked on autonomous driving technologies for over 20 years with the aim of reducing traffic fatalities to zero as an ultimate goal, achieving smoother traffic, and providing mobility for all," said Ken Koibuchi, executive general manager at Toyota. "Through this collaboration, we intend to accelerate the development of autonomous driving systems that are even more safe and capable."



"We envision a future society where autonomous vehicles whisk people safely and comfortably around beautiful cities," said Jensen Huang, chief executive officer and founder of Nvidia. "The development of a self-driving car is one of the greatest technical challenges that's ever been tackled. "We're combining breakthroughs in AI and high performance computing to build Nvidia Drive PX, the brain of the autonomous car. Today's announcement with Toyota is the strongest indication that this autonomous future will soon become a reality."