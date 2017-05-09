© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Rolls-Royce and a Turkish joint venture

Rolls-Royce and Kale Group, a major partner in global and national defence and aerospace industries, have announced the formation of a joint venture company to target aero engine opportunities in Turkey.

Kale Group will own 51 percent and Rolls-Royce 49 percent of the joint venture, which aims to develop aircraft engines for Turkey, initially targeting the TF-X National Fighter Jet Project.





Osman Okyay, Deputy CEO of Kale Group, said: “Today we are very pleased and proud to be uniting our energy with one of the biggest jet engine makers of the world. This partnership is a milestone in the development of the aerospace and defence industries of Turkey.”



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President - Defence Aerospace, adds: “We are delighted to announce this new Joint Venture and to have the opportunity to work together with Kale to develop the national engine for TF-X.”



The establishment of the joint venture is subject to the usual legal approvals.