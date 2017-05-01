© siemens mobility

Siemens acquires HaCon

Siemens acquires HaCon, a company headquartered in Hanover (Germany). The two parties have agreed not to disclose financial details.

"The acquisition of HaCon will enable us to enter a completely new business area that complements our current portfolio, expanding it to include timetable scheduling as well as trip planning by passengers," said Jochen Eickholt, CEO of Siemens' Mobility Division. "With this move, we're rigorously implementing our digitalization strategy and opening up new growth opportunities for our company along our customers' value chain."



"Together with a strong partner like Siemens AG, we'll be even better equipped to drive the mobility software business, particularly in the global market," said Michael Frankenberg, CEO of HaCon.



Pending the approval of antitrust authorities, the deal is expected to be concluded in the first half of calendar year 2017.