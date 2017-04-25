© Harting

Harting eyes business expansion in Poland

Harting and Digital Technology Poland (DTP Ltd) signed an agreement on the joint development and marketing of hardware and software components for the Harting Mica.

Uwe Gräff, Managing Director of Harting Electric and Harting Electronics, said that the company is planning for a long-term cooperation with DTP. Furthermore, the design and development of solution packages for Polish industry, with the subsequent (global) joint marketing is being considered.



Poland’s economy has developed dynamically since the transformation process of the 1990s. In October 2007, the subsidiary Harting Polska Sp z.o.o. began operating in Wroclaw. In the last ten years, Harting Polska has grown strongly and the subsidiary now has 19 employees.