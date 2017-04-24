© kongsberg Business | April 24, 2017
Joost van Ree, Co-founder, Simwave said: “Kongsberg’s world class simulators will allow us to offer an integrated ship system approach to training, where all aspects of a vessel operation are included. While technology is vital, the Simwave difference is that we are providing complete flexibility for customers to train or research in a way that exactly meets their needs.”
Tone-Merete Hansen, Senior Vice President, Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital said: “Kongsberg Digital is honoured to receive this contract, which is an acknowledgement of Kongsberg as a leading supplier of Maritime Simulation. Simwave has expressed its ambitions for the future, which is fully in line with Kongsberg Digital’s product development and digitalisation strategy. We will work in close collaboration with our customers, including Simwave, in developing digital training solutions for the future to the benefit of the maritime industry.”
Kongsberg in new strategic partnership with Simwave
Kongsberg Digital and Simwave B.V. have formed a strategic partnership resulting in a contract for one of the most extensive Kongsberg maritime simulator deliveries to date.
Contract Scope:Located in Barendrecht (The Netherlands), Simwave - a new Maritime Centre of Excellence - has chosen Kongsberg as its sole simulation technology supplier and partner for the development of a new facility designed to deliver maritime simulation as a service. The partnership with Kongsberg Digital will also include development of new maritime training solutions on Kongsberg’s newly launched open ecosystem Kognifai.
- 2x K-Sim Navigation full mission bridge simulators DNV GL Class A with 360 degree field of view projector configuration
- 2x K-Sim Navigation full mission bridge simulation with 180 degree field of view
- 8x K-Sim Navigation part task simulators for navigation proficiency
- 1x K-Sim Offshore simulator with Kongsberg K-Pos DP2 NI Class A and 360 degrees field of view, configured for tug and support vessel training
- 1x K-Sim Navigation full mission bridge simulator with 240 degrees field of view and 1 x K-Sim Navigation part-task bridge simulator with integration to K-Sim Engine for inland waterway training
- 1x K-Sim Engine full mission engine room simulator
- 1x K-Sim Engine high voltage breaker interfaced to DE22-III and DEDF 21 LNG carrier
- 8x K-Sim Engine desktop engine room simulators
- 8x K-Sim Cargo simulators (LNG, Product, Chem, Crude, LPG models)
- 12x GMDSS desktop simulators
- 8x K-Pos DP Basic dynamic positioning simulators
- K-Sim Exercise Area Modelling Tool
- K-Sim HDMT Ship Modelling Tool
- Train the trainer programs
