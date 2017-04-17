© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | April 17, 2017
SIMMAD contract goes to Thales
The French defence ministry's integrated through-life support structure for aeronautical equipment and systems (SIMMAD) has awarded a 10-year service contract to Thales worth EUR 977 million.
This includes EUR 70 million for the firm order in 2017, for the integration of an optimised supply chain covering the procurement of aeronautical consumable items to the French Forces (LORCA programme).
For the next 10 years, Thales will be responsible for managing a controlled supply chain that is adapted to the aeronautical constraints of the French Air Force. Thales has set up an IT system to manage and carry out the supply chain programme covering a stock of 200'000 references. Thales will put in place a supply chain organisation covering the procurement, storage and transportation of 200'000 item references to the 47 delivery points in the SIMMAD and SIAé networks in metropolitan France.
Marc Darmon, Executive Vice-President, Secure Communication and Information Systems, Thales: "Storage and transportation of aeronautical spare parts will be outsourced to Kuehne + Nagel, one of the global leaders in logistics, currently responsible for the European supply chain of consumable items for some of the major players in the aerospace industry. Recurring items will be dispatched to the various sites within 7 days and the service will be fully operational in September 2017".
