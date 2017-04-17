© nxp

NXP sign Chinese cooperation agreement on smart connected cars

NXP has been granted official pilot company status for intelligent transportation and securely connected vehicles in China.

NXP Semiconductors and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a subsidiary of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to foster innovation in intelligent transportation and securely connected vehicles.



CAICT also announced that MIIT has granted Official Pilot Company status to NXP. CAICT was appointed by MIIT as project lead for the “Sino-German Intelligent Manufacturing Cooperation program” in 2016.