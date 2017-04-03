© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Royal Malaysian Air Force gets Thales equipment

Thales was selected to deliver an FNPT II (Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer) simulator to the Royal Malaysian Air Force for the purposes of initial pilot training. The simulator, delivered to the company Gading Kasturi, has been in operation since December.

"Gading Kasturi has reinforced its training catalogue for pilots in the Royal Malaysian Air Force by offering access to this FNPT II simulator supplied by Thales. Thales was perfectly in tune with our needs and we hope that this successful venture will lead to more opportunities to expand pilot training in Malaysia", explains Major (R) Mohd Nazri Nazarudin, Gading Kasturi.



The visual database provided with the simulator is adapted to training needs within the Malaysian environment. Flight training, provided by the Malaysian company Gading Kasturi, takes place at the Royal Air Force College in Alor Setar, the capital of Kedah state in Peninsular Malaysia.



The flight and navigation training simulator for H120 helicopters is an addition to the Royal Malaysian Air Force's current facilities which offer training on real helicopters and meets pilots' specific needs in terms of flight procedure training. Besides reducing costs and limiting the environmental impact, trainee pilots are now trained in normal procedures such as navigation, instrument flight and how to handle failures as well as various emergency procedures which cannot be easily accomplished on a real helicopter.