© vladek dreamstime.com

Comtech with follow-on order for SATCOM TWTAs

Santa Clara-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., has received a follow-on contract for more than USD 6.6 million from a U.S. military integrator for high-power satellite communication (SATCOM) traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs).

This is the third award of a multi-year program for these power amplifiers used in tactical transportable SATCOM terminals.



“Comtech is proud to continue to be a key supplier on this highly advanced multi-band SATCOM system,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This order demonstrates our customer’s full confidence in our high-power SATCOM products and our ability to deliver them on time and with high quality. We look forward to continued product performance and customer satisfaction.”