MaxLinear acquires Exar

MaxLinear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exar for USD 13.00 per share in cash. The total value amounts to approximately USD 700 million, or USD 472 million net of Exar’s cash acquired.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions and U.S. regulatory approvals.



“We are very excited about the combination of these two complementary organizations as we expand our capabilities, reach, and value proposition to our customers,” said Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO of MaxLinear. “Exar’s expertise in power management and interface technologies, along with an extensive distribution platform, should enable us to accelerate our growth, capitalize on cross-selling opportunities and better serve our customers. Our successful M&A track record is a testament to our careful and thoughtful approach to acquisition integration, and we expect the same with Exar. The increased scale and related financial benefits of the transaction should result in immediate non-GAAP EPS accretion and increased free cash flow.”



Ryan Benton, CEO of Exar, commented, “I am excited about the prospects for the combination of MaxLinear and Exar. Based on my extensive interactions with Kishore and his team, I am confident that Exar’s customers and employees will benefit significantly from the enhanced R&D scale, technology breadth, and market leadership of the combined organization. MaxLinear’s commitment to and its proven track record of providing its customers with innovative and differentiated high performance analog, mixed-signal and RF technology will present exciting new opportunities for our employees, customers and supply chain. My team and I look forward to working with the MaxLinear team towards the successful integration of our companies.”