Excelsys sign distribution deal with Luso Electronics

Excelsys Technologies added Luso Electronics to its distributor network, distributing power solutions to customers in a variety of specialist markets including Military, Industrial, Medical and Communications throughout the UK.

“At Excelsys we are delighted to have Luso join our European Distribution Partner program. Luso have a fantastic reputation in the UK market built on technical expertise and operational excellence. Luso will support all Excelsys platforms including Xgen, UltiMod, Xsolo and our recently launched CoolX Series, the world’s only convection cooled modular platform. The expert Sales and Applications Engineering teams at Excelsys will work closely together with Luso to define and deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers in terms of performance, flexibility and reliability.” Conor Duffy, European Sales Manager, Excelsys Technologies.