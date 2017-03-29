© ICsense

TDK-Micronas acquires ASIC specialist ICsense

TDK-Micronas GmbH, supplier of Hall-effect sensors based in Freiburg (Germany), acquires ICsense NV, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Through the acquisition TDK will further boost its sensor and actuator business. Recently, TDK acquired TDK-Micronas, a supplier of Hall-effect sensors and embedded motor controllers for the Automotive and Industrial markets. Furthermore TDK acquired US-based InvenSense, Inc., a global inertial sensor company, and became the majority shareholder of Tronics Microsystems SA, a French MEMS and inertial sensor specialist.



ICsense is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It’s core business is ASIC development and the supply and custom IC design services. The ICsense management team will remain unchanged.



“With this acquisition we have taken another decisive step forward in our sensor business, strengthening our position in the automotive and industrial market and providing increased value and services for our customers,” says Matthias Bopp, General Manager of TDK’s Magnetic Sensors Business Group and CEO of TDK-Micronas. ”Our existing strength in magnetic sensor technology, combined with the expertise gained with this acquisition, puts us in the excellent position to shape the era of all kind of applications for the automotive and industrial industry.”



“As a trusted analog, mixed-signal and high-voltage ASIC development partner, we will be the perfect fit for TDK” says Dr. Bram de Muer, CEO of ICsense. “Our innovative ASICs will further support TDK in implementing its product roadmap and enhance the global strategy for sensors. Having TDK as a strong back-end partner will further enhance ICsense’s ASIC development and supply capabilities for new and existing customers. ”.

Bild: Matthias Bopp (CEO TDK-Micronas) and Bram De Muer (CEO ICsense) shake hands on the transaction