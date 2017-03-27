© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell to distribute ConductRF range

Premier Farnell signed a new global distribution agreement with EAM, a manufacturer of Precision RF & Microwave Interconnect Products.

Dean Gammell, ConductRF, National Sales Manager said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce this new relationship. Premier Farnell is at the forefront of providing innovative products at a global level for a diverse and growing customer base. High-quality RF & Microwave Test & Measurement solutions are essential to many companies, and we firmly believe that Premier Farnell provides significant speed-to-market advantages as well as the highest levels of service and support for engineers and technicians worldwide.”



James McGregor, Global Head Test, Tools and Production Supplies at Premier Farnell added: “Premier Farnell views the expansion of the wireless Industrial Internet as a major growth opportunity in 2017 and beyond. Conduct RF have a first class range of cables and test equipment cable assemblies that are of the highest quality and offer some great accessories to assist engineers working in the RF wireless internet field.