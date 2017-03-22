© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

Invensas wins German patent cases against Broadcom

Invensas Corporation informs that it has prevailed in two German patent infringement actions against Broadcom Ltd. and certain of its subsidiaries and distributors.

On March 17, 2017, the District Court of Mannheim issued a judgment in each of the cases finding that Broadcom, Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, and Broadcom Germany GmbH, as well as its German distributors Mouser Electronics Inc., EBV Elektronik GmbH & Co KG, and Arrow Central Europe GmbH, infringe the German designation of Invensas’ European Patent No. 1 186 034 B1.



The Mannheim court prohibited Broadcom and the other defendants from offering, putting on the market, using, or importing (or possessing for such reasons) the infringing products in Germany. The court also ordered them to recall infringing products from the German market, to destroy or have destroyed infringing products in their possession in Germany, and to provide an accounting of their infringing activities.



The patented technology relates to an interconnect structure for use in flip-chip semiconductor products. The enjoined products include Broadcom chips used in consumer products such as cell phones and other mobile devices, set-top boxes, routers, modems, and gateways, as well as Ethernet switches and other chips designed for data centers, enterprises, and cloud computing servers.



“The court confirmed that Broadcom is infringing our intellectual property, and rejected Broadcom’s arguments that it does not infringe,” said Paul Davis, the Company’s senior vice president and general counsel.