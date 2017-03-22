© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Business | March 22, 2017
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific
Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.
Fu will directly report to William J. Amelio, Chief Executive Officer of Avnet. In his new role, Fu will be responsible for the strategic direction and business growth in the region.
Fu has more than 30 years of experience in the electronics industry across Asia in a variety of positions including engineering, marketing and business management. He joined Avnet in October 2006 and was named regional president, China, overseeing the company's electronic component business growth in China. Most recently, he served as acting president for Avnet Asia and Japan.
"Frederick is an accomplished leader with a track record of driving the company's growth and contributing to business excellence. He is the right leader to help us move forward with our strategy to provide seamless support to design engineers across the idea and product conception stages to volume production," said William J. Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, Avnet. "With his business acumen and deep understanding of Avnet business, Frederick's leadership and vision will help to galvanize our electronic component and distribution business position and its global footprint throughout the Asia Pacific region."
"There is tremendous potential in these markets to cultivate growth opportunities and for us to extend our best-in-class solutions within the industry. Our suite of innovative solutions, combined with technical expertise, design and supply chain services, enables us to deliver unrivalled in-house capabilities and time-to-market advantage solutions for our customers," said Fu.
