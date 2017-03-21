© kongsberg

Kongsberg Group needs new CFO

Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial Officer of Kongsberg to pursue new opportunities outside the company. The process of finding his replacement us underway, a statement reads.

Harald Aarø, Executive Vice President Business Development of Kongsberg, is constituted as interim CFO with effect from April 1, 2017. To ensure continuity and a good transition Wibstad will remain with the company until the end of April 2017.



"I would like to thank Hans-Jørgen for the significant effort he has made during the more than five years he has been with the company. With his expertise and broad experience his contribution has been important for the company. I wish him the best of luck with new challenges", says President and CEO of Kongsberg, Geir Håøy.



"Kongsberg is an outstanding company where I have had the pleasure of working for more than five years. Kongsberg is a solid company that is well positioned for the future. The company has been through considerable changes, carried out important improvement processes and gained a solid and long-term financial platform. I have now reached a point where it is natural for me to seek new opportunities", says resigning CFO, Hans-Jørgen Wibstad.