euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division

euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.

Under the agreement, the Ostertag Group, which is headquartered in Walddorfhäslach, will acquire the Telecommunications division in its entirety. All assets, including all customer relationships, contracts of employment and storage and logistics activities, of euromicron Deutschland’s Telecommunications division will be transferred to the Ostertag Group. In particular, the more than 70 employees at eight locations will also move to the new owner.



Completion of the purchase agreement depends on a number of conditions being fulfilled. The parties have agreed to keep the details of the agreement confidential.



“The telecommunications industry has experienced strong consolidation for years. If you want to succeed in the telecommunications market and generate reasonable growth, you have to focus almost solely on this segment and make enormous investments,” states Marc Lützenkirchen, Managing Director of euromicron Deutschland GmbH. “As one of the leading German system houses in the future market of the Internet of Things, however, we aim to focus on our core business in the field of Smart Building technology. We create the infrastructure required by our customers from SMEs, large industry and the public sector to achieve the digital transformation. Sale of the Telecommunications division rounds out this strategy. In the interests of our long-standing customers and employees, we’re delighted to have acquired the Ostertag Group as purchaser. Its business model is geared fully to telecommunications and it will continue and develop this division successfully.”