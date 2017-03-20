© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract

An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank into a Bombardier Transportation contract in Azerbaijan.

"We take this matter - and any allegation of unethical behavior – very seriously as we are committed to the highest level of integrity and full compliance with all legal requirements in every country where we operate. As a company, and as individuals, we expect open, honest and fair dealings at all times with our customers, suppliers, partners and other stakeholders", a press statement by the Canadian company reads.



The company is assisting Swedish authorities in their investigation as well as conducting its own internal review. "Thus far, we have no information of any unlawful behavior and we stand behind the work we are doing to help modernize Azerbaijan’s rail infrastructure. Should we discover any improper activity, we will of course take the necessary and appropriate actions to set things right."



The Bombardier consortium was awarded the Azerbaijan contract after "a fair and open competition" in 2013. The bid, which was accepted by Azerbaijan Railways ADY in coordination with the World Bank, was deemed the most technically sound and priced lower than those of global competitors.