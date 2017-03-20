© Kongsberg Automotive

KA gets rid of non-core in North America

Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest business to Futuris Automotive for an undisclosed amount.

Kongsberg Automotive and Futuris Group (Futuris) entered into a sales and purchase agreement on January 6, 2017. With the closing of the deal having taken place, all contracts, employees, and other assets have been transferred to Futuris.



As previously communicated, Kongsberg Automotive had decided to divest its Headrest and Armrest business in order to focus its Interior Segment on the Seat Climate and Support systems and Light Duty Cable products.