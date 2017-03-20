© kongsberg Business | March 20, 2017
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand
The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Awarded in March 2017 following a competitive tender, the contract covers a total of seven Kongsberg ship’s bridge simulators for delivery in August 2017, in addition to regional exercise models and a Long Term Simulator Support Programme (LTSSP), which guarantees access to the latest technology updates and dedicated customer support.
The simulator delivery will be based on Kongsberg’s established, market-leading K-Sim technology, featuring one Class A Bridge, two Class B Bridges (one with specific tug functionality) and four Class C ECDIS simulators (with an option for a further two).
“Our new Kongsberg K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators incorporate the latest maritime training technology, enabling a truly integrated training experience, connecting not only multiple bridges, but also the engine room via our K-Sim Engine simulators,” said Monique Day, Head of Department - Primary Industries, Maritime and AVT at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology. “It is important to ensure our simulators remain cutting-edge so it was a natural step for us take the extensive long term support program, which includes moving to K-Sim Navigation in the future.”
“Through our new contract with the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Kongsberg Digital is now the simulation technology partner to two of the three maritime training institutes in New Zealand,” said Tone-Merete Hansen, Vice President – Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital. “We are the preferred supplier across the Australasian region due to the proven capabilities of our simulator technology and our commitment to being a long term partner, helping our customers to continue developing their training portfolios using simulators designed to meet the changing demands of the maritime industry.”
The simulator delivery will be based on Kongsberg’s established, market-leading K-Sim technology, featuring one Class A Bridge, two Class B Bridges (one with specific tug functionality) and four Class C ECDIS simulators (with an option for a further two).
“Our new Kongsberg K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators incorporate the latest maritime training technology, enabling a truly integrated training experience, connecting not only multiple bridges, but also the engine room via our K-Sim Engine simulators,” said Monique Day, Head of Department - Primary Industries, Maritime and AVT at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology. “It is important to ensure our simulators remain cutting-edge so it was a natural step for us take the extensive long term support program, which includes moving to K-Sim Navigation in the future.”
“Through our new contract with the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Kongsberg Digital is now the simulation technology partner to two of the three maritime training institutes in New Zealand,” said Tone-Merete Hansen, Vice President – Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital. “We are the preferred supplier across the Australasian region due to the proven capabilities of our simulator technology and our commitment to being a long term partner, helping our customers to continue developing their training portfolios using simulators designed to meet the changing demands of the maritime industry.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments