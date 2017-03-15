© escha Components | March 15, 2017
Escha partners with fortop for The Netherlands
With fortop automation & energy B.V., the German connectivity specialist Escha has had a new sales partner in the Netherlands for about a year now.
So far, both companies have been very satisfied with the partnership development and want to extend their cooperation in 2017. In addition to the Netherlands, the cooperation should also be intensified in Belgium and Great Britain.
“With fortop, we have found the ideal partner in the Netherlands. On balance, this was an entirely successful start into sales partnership. Already in the first few months of our cooperation, we generated valuable project approaches and the business with standard- and special connectivity made an excellent start“, explains Dipl.-Ing. Ralf Rodert, Regional Sales Manager at Escha and adds: “Thus it is only consequent that we have set common targets for 2017. First, we want to develop further the Dutch market and broaden our position. To this effect, fortop provides the perfect market penetration. Furthermore, we want to strategically extend the first successful approaches in Belgium and Great Britain. In these countries, we can also resort to the proven logistics and wide market presence of fortop.“
“Escha products were already popular and in demand in the Netherlands prior to our sales partnership“, says Ton Kanters, Director at fortop. “We were delighted to win such a renowned brand for fortop, which perfectly supplements our portfolio of qualitatively high-grade automation components. The cooperation is trouble-free and we continue to see great potential for Escha connectivity in the Netherlands. In the last few months, we have taken various steps to promote our sales partnership. We are pleased to learn that Escha will also immediately trust in our expertise in Belgium and Great Britain. In that respect, we feel confirmed in our engagement so far and together with Escha, we are fully convinced of our success in these both markets.”
