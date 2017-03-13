© Volkswagen Group Business | March 13, 2017
Volkswagen and Tata Motors form strategic alliance
Under the terms of the memorandum, the Volkswagen Group and Tata Motors will explore possibilities for a strategic partnership in India.
The contractual framework and the guidelines for a strategic cooperation between the Volkswagen Group and Tata Motors Ltd. will be examined and defined in detail over the coming months. Until then, the parties have agreed not to disclose any information.
“Our aim with the envisaged strategic partnership with Tata Motors is to lay the foundations in the Group and the brands that will enable us to offer customer-oriented mobility solutions in the emerging, fast-growing automobile markets, as elsewhere. By offering the appropriate products we intend to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in very different parts of the world. That is why we are systematically pursuing our regional growth strategy”, Matthias Müller, CEO of Volkswagen AG, commented.
“We are delighted to announce our potential cooperation with Volkswagen Group and Škoda. We strongly believe that both the companies, by working together, can leverage from each other’s strengths to create synergies and develop smart innovative solutions for the Indian and overseas market. This is in alignment with Tata Motors efforts to make itself ‘FutuReady’ by embracing new technologies, fostering higher platform efficiency and offering solutions that connect with the aspirations of our customers”, Günter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors Ltd., commented.
“We are looking forward to the joint project with Tata Motors. Delegating project responsibility to Škoda underscores the great confidence of the Volkswagen Group in the ability of our brand. Together with Tata we will be specifying the concrete opportunities for collaboration over the coming months”, Bernhard Maier, CEO of Škoda Auto, stated.
Image: From left to right: Bernhard Maier, CEO of Škoda Auto, Matthias Müller, CEO of Volkswagen AG and Günther Butschek, CEO und Managing Director of Tata Motors Ltd.
