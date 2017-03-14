© manz Business | March 14, 2017
Manz gets new CFO
Martin Hipp leaving the company on 31 March, 2017 at his own request. Gunnar Voss von Dahlen to join the managing board as new CFO on June 1st, 2017.
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG: "Martin Hipp helped shaping our corporate development for 14 years. In his ten years as CFO and as colleague on the Board, he contributed significantly to the successful establishment of Manz AG on the capital market. We thank him sincerely for his commitment, his allegiance and his loyalty and wish him all the best for his professional and private future."
The position of the CFO will be filled on June 1st, 2017 by Gunnar Voss von Dahlen. After four years with the auditing firm BDO, inter alia stationed in Washington, D.C., USA, and holding a degree in business administration he began his management career in the year 2000 with the Heidelberg Group. In 2011, he became the CFO of the Swiss company Gallus Ferd. Rüesch AG. Returning to the Heidelberg Group in 2015 he holds the position of Segment Financial Officer for the Segment Services of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.
Dieter Manz: "In Gunnar Voss von Dahlen, we have found a very experienced person to hold the CFP position of Manz AG. From his many years of experience with the Heidelberg Group, he understands the concerns of a globally operating equipment manufacturer and also has a vast amount of experience in the region of Asia, which is a very important one for us. With his expertise, Mr. Voss von Dahlen will significantly contribute to the positive development of our company. We look forward to successfully working together."
The position of the CFO will be filled on June 1st, 2017 by Gunnar Voss von Dahlen. After four years with the auditing firm BDO, inter alia stationed in Washington, D.C., USA, and holding a degree in business administration he began his management career in the year 2000 with the Heidelberg Group. In 2011, he became the CFO of the Swiss company Gallus Ferd. Rüesch AG. Returning to the Heidelberg Group in 2015 he holds the position of Segment Financial Officer for the Segment Services of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.
Dieter Manz: "In Gunnar Voss von Dahlen, we have found a very experienced person to hold the CFP position of Manz AG. From his many years of experience with the Heidelberg Group, he understands the concerns of a globally operating equipment manufacturer and also has a vast amount of experience in the region of Asia, which is a very important one for us. With his expertise, Mr. Voss von Dahlen will significantly contribute to the positive development of our company. We look forward to successfully working together."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments