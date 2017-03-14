© manz

Manz gets new CFO

Martin Hipp leaving the company on 31 March, 2017 at his own request. Gunnar Voss von Dahlen to join the managing board as new CFO on June 1st, 2017.

Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG: "Martin Hipp helped shaping our corporate development for 14 years. In his ten years as CFO and as colleague on the Board, he contributed significantly to the successful establishment of Manz AG on the capital market. We thank him sincerely for his commitment, his allegiance and his loyalty and wish him all the best for his professional and private future."



The position of the CFO will be filled on June 1st, 2017 by Gunnar Voss von Dahlen. After four years with the auditing firm BDO, inter alia stationed in Washington, D.C., USA, and holding a degree in business administration he began his management career in the year 2000 with the Heidelberg Group. In 2011, he became the CFO of the Swiss company Gallus Ferd. Rüesch AG. Returning to the Heidelberg Group in 2015 he holds the position of Segment Financial Officer for the Segment Services of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.



Dieter Manz: "In Gunnar Voss von Dahlen, we have found a very experienced person to hold the CFP position of Manz AG. From his many years of experience with the Heidelberg Group, he understands the concerns of a globally operating equipment manufacturer and also has a vast amount of experience in the region of Asia, which is a very important one for us. With his expertise, Mr. Voss von Dahlen will significantly contribute to the positive development of our company. We look forward to successfully working together."