Mitsubishi Electric completes superconducting-magnet plant

Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a superconducting-magnet manufacturing plant at its Transmission and Distribution Systems Center in Ako, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

The Ako plant will increase the company’s capacity to produce superconducting magnets used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, semiconductor-manufacturing equipment and other sophisticated apparatus. Operations will begin sequentially within the month. Mitsubishi Electric is projecting superconducting-magnet sales of nine billion yen by FY2021, up 70 percent from FY2017, supported by an increase in total production capacity by up to 60 percent.



With the demand for advanced medical services continuing to grow, Mitsubishi Electric expects the global market for MRIs to expand at an annual rate of 6 percent in the foreseeable future. The Ako plant, which initially will add 25 percent capacity on top of the company’s existing plants, will introduce advanced production equipment including a newly designed coil-winding machine and advanced drying furnaces. Equipment to be added later will raise total capacity by as much as 60 percent from FY2017.