March 10, 2017
Prysmian secures inter-array projects in Germany and Denmark
Prysmian Group has been awarded two new contracts for offshore wind farms in Germany (Merkur OWF) and Denmark (Horns Rev 3 OWF).
Both assignments are for the development of inter-array cable systems to link among the turbines composing the off-shore wind farms, a growing market segment where Prysmian.
For the Merkur offshore wind farm, Prysmian – awarded by Tideway B.V. – will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of approximately 90 km of 33 kV submarine inter-array cables and related accessories.
Constructed by Merkur Offshore GmbH, the offshore wind farm – located in the German North Sea – will occupy an area of 47 square km and will generate a nominal active power output of approximately 400 MW.
The Horns Rev 3 project is located in the North Sea, approximately 25km off the coast of Denmark and consists of 49 wind turbines with a total capacity of 406.7 MW, equivalent to the annual consumption of 425,000 Danish households. The contract awarded to Prysmian by VBMS B.V. – a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. – involves the design and supply of more than 100 km of 33 kV submarine inter-array cables in various cross sections.
“These two new important awards confirm the market recognition of the significant investments made in our production capabilities for the specific inter-array market segment as well as in our improved project management skills aimed at offering global project solutions to our customers,” stated Alessandro Panico, Sales Team Manager - Offshore Wind, Prysmian Group.
