© manz Business | March 07, 2017
Revenue about 4% higher YoY for Manz
According to preliminary figures, equipment manufacturer Manz AG was able to increase its revenues in a difficult 2016 fiscal year by 4.0 percent, from EUR 222.0 million in the previous year to EUR 231.0 million.
In June 2016, Manz AG received the short-notice cancellation of a major order in the Energy Storage business segment, and as a result the associated planned follow-up orders failed to materialize. In addition, the major order for fully integrated production lines for CIGS thin film solar modules received in January of 2017, with a total volume of EUR 263 million, ultimately arrived considerably later than initially planned together with Shanghai Electric.
Both occurrences had corresponding effects on the company's revenue performance. In its operating business, Manz AG achieved significantly improved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR -22.5 million (previous year: EUR -41.9 million); earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also significantly improved to EUR -36.7 million (previous year: EUR -58.2 million). Revenues and profit for 2016 are thus within the latest forecast, with revenue at the level of the previous year and a significantly improved EBIT.
The significant improvement of EBITDA and EBIT is substantially the result of Manz AG's multi-layered measures to optimize processes and structures within the entire group. This is reflected, inter alia, in reduced material and personnel expenses and an overall improved cost basis. The company will continue to follow this path also in the 2017 fiscal year and will consistently pursue the initiated projects as part of a continuous optimization process, a press release announced.
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, expects a profitable business performance for 2017: "A strong strategic partnership in the solar segment, a full order book, proven successes in optimizing our cost basis and a continuous improvement of our processes – in consideration of these framework conditions, we expect to be profitable again in 2017."
Both occurrences had corresponding effects on the company's revenue performance. In its operating business, Manz AG achieved significantly improved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR -22.5 million (previous year: EUR -41.9 million); earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also significantly improved to EUR -36.7 million (previous year: EUR -58.2 million). Revenues and profit for 2016 are thus within the latest forecast, with revenue at the level of the previous year and a significantly improved EBIT.
The significant improvement of EBITDA and EBIT is substantially the result of Manz AG's multi-layered measures to optimize processes and structures within the entire group. This is reflected, inter alia, in reduced material and personnel expenses and an overall improved cost basis. The company will continue to follow this path also in the 2017 fiscal year and will consistently pursue the initiated projects as part of a continuous optimization process, a press release announced.
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, expects a profitable business performance for 2017: "A strong strategic partnership in the solar segment, a full order book, proven successes in optimizing our cost basis and a continuous improvement of our processes – in consideration of these framework conditions, we expect to be profitable again in 2017."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments