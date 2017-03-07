© Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier wins contract for 70 trams from Zurich

Bombardier Transportation and Zurich Public Transport (VBZ) signed a contract for the delivery of 70 seven-part Bombardier Flexity low floor trams with an option for another 70 vehicles.

The base price for the vehicles ordered is valued at approximately CHF 300 million (EUR 281 million). The first vehicles will be delivered at the end of 2019.



Dr. Guido Schoch, Director of Zurich Public Transport, said, "All of the Flexity components have been intelligently integrated and reflect the latest technological developments to reduce overall operating costs. Likewise, our passengers will also benefit greatly from the exceptional safety and ergonomics that these modern trams offer."



Stéphane Wettstein, Managing Director, Bombardier Transportation (Switzerland) AG is pleased, "VBZ has opted for an innovative and highly-developed product. This decision strengthens a decades-old partnership, which will also serve all passengers in Zurich."