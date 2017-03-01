© kornwa dreamstime.com Components | March 01, 2017
TSMC joins Semiconductor Research Corporation
Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a university-research consortium for semiconductors and related technologies, has added another top player to its members list – TSMC has signed an agreement to participate in two SRC research initiatives.
In addition to joining SRC’s New Science Team (NST) project, TSMC will be participating in the Global Research Collaboration (GRC) program.
The NST project, consisting of both the JUMP and nCORE programs, is a 5-year, USD 300 million research project focused on co-optimized hardware/software solutions for high performance, energy efficient microelectronics. SRC is actively recruiting a diverse group of electronics companies to participate on the NST project that will launch on January 1, 2018. GRC is SRC’s core program consisting of eleven research thrusts that span a wide array of research topics such as analog/mixed-signal, packaging, logic and memory devices, and nano-manufacturing materials and processes.
“SRC is pleased to welcome TSMC to our research consortium of leading semiconductor and technology companies. Today’s announcement represents a strategic partnership for the research and development of disruptive technologies that extend beyond traditional scaling,” said Ken Hansen, President & CEO of SRC. “As SRC continues to grow our global partnerships, one thing is certain, great things happen when we bring brilliant minds together! We look forward to the unique and broad perspective that TSMC can bring to SRC-sponsored research.”
“Our mission to forge a powerful innovation force in the semiconductor industry has led TSMC to this collaborative venture with SRC,” said Dr. Jack Sun, Vice President of Corporate Research and Chief Technology Officer, TSMC. “We believe the NST and GRC research programs exemplify collaborative research amongst industry leaders that will lead to fundamental discoveries upon which TSMC will develop into leading edge process and subsystem integration solution offerings. Together, we will expand semiconductor research and development in the pursuit of next-generation innovation.”
With the addition of TSMC, six of the top 10 global semiconductor companies are now members of SRC.
