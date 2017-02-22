© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Silicon Valley semi foundry increase production capacity by 25%

Noel Technologies has expanded its wafer-fabrication facility in Silicon Valley by adding square footage and installing additional equipment that boost its production capacity by 25%.

With additions including an i-line lithography system with 0.35-micron resolution, a top-down CD scanning electron microscope (SEM) and more plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) tools, the company has increased its range of foundry services for customers in the solar energy, semiconductor, MEMS, bio-medical device, sensor and LED markets.



“We perform many wafer-fabrication services integral to the development of the newest micro- and nanoelectronic products,” said Leon Pearce, founder and chief technical officer of Noel Technologies. “As a manufacturing partner located right in Silicon Valley, we offer chip designers a local foundry solution to shorten their R&D cycles and reduce their time to production.”



Noel Technologies specialises in helping chip designers that work with advanced non-CMOS materials and non-standard process flows.